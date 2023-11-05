India News | Manipur CM Appreciates Shirui Village's Initiative to Ban Air Guns, Firearms to Prevent Animal, Bird Hunting

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 5 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday extended his heartfelt appreciation for the initiative to completely ban the hunting and killing of animals and birds within the jurisdiction of Shirui village.

"For the first time in Manipur, the people of Shirui village have decided to completely ban the hunting and killing of animals and birds within their jurisdiction. It is a remarkable step towards the conservation of biodiversity and the protection of our precious wildlife. I express my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding initiative taken by the people of Shirui Village. Such actions set an example for the entire state of Manipur and beyond," the chief minister posted on X.

This comes after the Shirui Village Authority announced that air guns and firearms are totally banned in the area to stop killing animals and birds and requested the district forest authority to issue a drone for proper and effective implementation of biodiversity conservation.

"To promote conservation and bio-diversity of Shirui, the villager completely bans hunting andkilling of animals and birds within its jurisdiction with immediate effect from October 2023 to 2026 for a period of 3 years," the village authority said.

"To proper and effective implementation of biodiversity conservation, we would like to usemechanical devices such as drones. We are hereby humbly requesting your good office to issue a quality drone," they added. (ANI)

