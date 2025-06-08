Imphal, Jun 8 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday held a security review meeting with senior officials in the wake of violent protests across the state over the arrests of Meitei outfit leaders.

A Raj Bhavan statement said the governor also met a delegation of MLAs who apprised Bhalla of the current law and order situation in the state.

"The governor held a security review meeting with senior administrative and security officials. During the meeting, a comprehensive discussion and review of various matters relating to the current law and order situation in the state were deliberated," it said.

The security advisor, the director general of police, the commissioner (home), the secretary to the governor, the additional director general of police (law and order), IGAR (S), the inspector general, CRPF and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

"Today, a group of MLAs called on Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan during which the MLAs apprised the governor of the current law and order situation in the state and requested his intervention to help find an amicable solution," the Raj Bhavan statement said.

The governor told the delegation that all "necessary steps are being taken to address the concerns and to restore normalcy", it said.

Protests were held across Manipur on Saturday night over the arrests of leaders of the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services in five Imphal valley districts.

BJP legislator K Ibomcha, who was part of the delegation, claimed after the meeting that altogether five people were arrested in connection with earlier incidents of violence, which triggered widespread protests in the northeastern state since Saturday.

Among the five arrested people, one was apprehended by the CBI, he said.

The CBI said it has arrested a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol at Imphal Airport on Sunday for his alleged involvement in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023, while the police did not disclose details of the four others.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in the northeastern state after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

