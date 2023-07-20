Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 20 (ANI): Amidst a nationwide outcry over the appalling incident in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that two people including the main culprit have been arrested, adding that his government would spare no effort in seeking the death penalty for the accused.

"One was arrested yesterday and recently I got information that another one has also been arrested now. The interrogation is going on. The state police have arrested the suspected main culprit and those who involve have also been arrested and will be booked as per the law," Manipur CM N Biren Singh said.

The main culprit who was wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman was arrested today morning in an operation after proper identification. His name is Huirem Herodas ... (32 years) of Pechi Awang Leikai.

"Suddenly one video clip become viral all over the nation. This was really shocking and today after seeing the viral video all the legislature of the ruling party condemns the heinous crime," he added.

He reiterated that the state government will make all efforts to get capital punishment for the accused.

"The state government will give all possible efforts to punish the culprit and will make all efforts to get capital punishment for the accused," he said.

He further asserted that "We should respect women, mothers, sisters and all our elders that is why we started the operation immediately after seeing the video."

A video of the two-month-old incident had gone viral evoking strong sharp reactions from various political parties and triggering outrage.

Earlier today, CM N Biren Singh asked the cybercrime to verify the authenticity of the viral video.

"After seeing the video, I immediately enquire about the incident. This crisis happened on May 3, and the incident (of tribal women) happened the next day, May 4. But this video leaked after 47 days. I was really shocked. I strongly condemn it. This is a heinous crime against humanity. The state government will not stay silent," the Chief Minister told ANI.

He said immediately after seeing the video, he ordered for a mass combing operation in the suspected areas.

"I also asked cybercrime officials to verify the authenticity of the video," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning spoke said he is pained over the incident and said the incident is "shameful for any civil society."

"No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," the Prime Minister said.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

