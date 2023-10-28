Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 28 (ANI): Manipur police nabbed five active members of the outfit KCP (Military Task Force), involved in extortion activities. The officials also seized a number of items from them.

According to the police, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur, Kakching, Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

Also Read | India Votes Against UNGA Resolution Backing Palestine for First Time as It Didn’t Condemn Hamas Attack on Israel (Watch Video).

During an operation at Imphal East District on October 27, five active members of the outfit KCP (Military Task Force) who were involved in extortion activities from public and various establishments were arrested.

The police also seized one arm, 48 ammunitions, 3 nos. of 7.62 Ammunition charger clip, five mobile phones, 1 pistol holder, 3 pairs of fighting dresses with 1 scarf, 4 pairs of jungle boot shoes, 1 BP jacket, 1 jungle hat, 2 wallets, 2 belts.

Also Read | Punjab Formation Day 2023: From Date to History to Significance, Everything To Know About the Punjab Day.

"Rs 2090 and one car without registration plate was also recovered from their possession," the police said.

Earlier on October 25, Kakching police in Manipur recovered arms and ammunition during search operations conducted in the Wangoo Laipham area, the officials said.

During the operation, many houses in Wangoo Laipham Chingya were searched thoroughly and suspected areas of the Wangoo Laipham Manya hill range were sanitized. Some arms and ammunition were recovered from the hill range at Wangoo Laipham Mangya near the cemetery, the police said.

The recovered items include one AK 47, five SLR, one .303 rifle(modified), one Insas rifle, three .303 rifle, two sbbl, 11 HE grenades, one Chinese hand grenade, three wp gren MK I, 15 grenade launching tube, small amount of suspected pek along with fuse, six detonators, two detonator box, six ballistic cartridges, three empty cases of 12 bore, one BP vest, two walkie talkie (baofeng), one empty AK -47 magazine, one empty Insas rifle magazine, four empty .303 rifle magazine, five empty SLR rifle magazine and one local made pipe bomb. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)