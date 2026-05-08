India News | Manipur: Protests Held in Imphal over Tronglaobi Incident

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 8 (ANI): Protests were held at Sagolband in Imphal against the Tronglaobi incident in which two children were killed, and their mother was injured after suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a house in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang on April 7.

People here gathered and condemned the incident as they demanded justice for the minor siblings killed in the militant strike.

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Earlier on May 2, twenty-five days after the tragic Tronglaobi bomb blast, the bodies of a 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister were finally taken by their family members from the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

The bodies had remained at the RIMS mortuary since the day of the incident, drawing widespread grief and concern. On May 2, family members, relatives, and villagers gathered at the mortuary to receive the bodies and bid a final farewell.

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A funeral procession was carried out as locals joined in large numbers to pay their last respects. The last rites were performed at Lamthaboong in Phougakchao Ikhai, Bishnupur district, amid an atmosphere of deep sorrow and mourning.

Meanwhile, the case related to the bomb blast has already been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation.

In April, protests were held in Manipur's Keishamthong over the Tronglaobi bomb attack, with the public demanding justice for two minor siblings killed in the militant strike in Moirang's Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area.

During the protests, demonstrators raised slogans and banners targeting Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, while accusing "Kuki militants" of being responsible for the attack.

The protesters are seeking justice for a 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister, who were killed when suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at their residence around 1:00 am on April 7. The attack also left their mother injured while they were asleep. (ANI)

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