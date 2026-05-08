Gold Rate Today, May 8, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

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Gold prices in India remained largely firm on Friday, May 8, 2026, with 24-karat gold trading near the ₹1,53,000 per 10-gram mark across major urban centers. The yellow metal continues to witness strong safe-haven demand as international spot gold prices hover around the $4,700 per ounce threshold, driven by persistent inflation concerns and geopolitical shifts in the Middle East.

In the national capital, Delhi, the retail price for 24-karat gold was recorded at ₹153,150 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold—commonly used for jewelry—stood at ₹140,400. Market analysts suggest that while the rapid surge seen earlier this month has slightly cooled, the overall sentiment remains bullish due to a weakening rupee and steady central bank purchases. Gold Rate Today, May 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Global Cues and Market Sentiment

The primary driver for today's steady rates is the international market, where spot gold rose approximately 0.24% to settle near $4,700.41 per ounce. Tensions surrounding trade blockades and the rising cost of crude oil have amplified inflation fears, prompting investors to seek security in bullion. Domestically, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) futures for June were seen trading in a tight range, reflecting the cautious approach of traders ahead of upcoming US economic data releases.

Factors Influencing Today's Rates

Beyond global cues, several domestic factors are contributing to the current pricing structure in India:

Currency Fluctuations: A volatile Indian Rupee against the US Dollar has made gold imports more expensive.

Wedding Season Demand: Despite record-high prices, steady demand from the ongoing wedding season continues to provide a floor for domestic rates.

Taxes and Levies: Retail prices mentioned below are indicative; final costs at jewelry showrooms include a 3% Goods and Services Tax (GST) plus applicable making charges. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 7, 2026.

City-Wise Gold Rates Today: May 8, 2026

Gold prices vary across Indian cities due to local market factors, transportation costs, and state-level taxes. Chennai remains one of the more expensive markets today, while Mumbai and Kolkata show identical pricing.

City 24K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) Delhi ₹1,53,150 ₹1,40,400 Mumbai ₹1,53,000 ₹1,40,250 Chennai ₹1,53,830 ₹1,41,010 Kolkata ₹1,53,000 ₹1,40,250 Bengaluru ₹1,53,000 ₹1,40,250 Hyderabad ₹1,53,000 ₹1,40,250 Pune ₹1,53,000 ₹1,40,250 Lucknow ₹1,53,150 ₹1,40,400 Ahmedabad ₹1,53,050 ₹1,40,300 Jaipur ₹1,53,150 ₹1,40,400 Jodhpur ₹1,53,150 ₹1,40,400 Noida ₹1,53,150 ₹1,40,400 Gurugram ₹1,53,150 ₹1,40,400 Ghaziabad ₹1,53,150 ₹1,40,400 Srinagar ₹1,53,120 ₹1,40,370

Outlook for Investors

Financial advisors note that while gold has gained over 30% year-on-year, the current high-entry point requires a strategic approach. Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) remain popular alternatives for those looking to avoid physical storage costs and making charges. For the short term, the market is expected to remain sensitive to any further escalations in energy prices or shifts in global interest rate policies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (goodeturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).