Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 4 (ANI): Manipur Police and Central forces have recovered a significant amount of arms, ammunition, and explosives and arrested several cadres of insurgent groups in various operations conducted over the last 24 hours, as per the notice issued by Manipur Police on Thursday.

During these operations, security forces carried out search and area domination missions across the hill and valley districts. In the S Mongpi ridges area, located under the New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi District, forces recovered a large variety of weapons, including rifles, pistols, bombs, and even electronic devices. Among the items seized were two radio sets, a range of Pompi bombs in different calibers, and ammunition for various firearms. In addition, security forces destroyed 13 bunkers allegedly built by a Kuki armed group.

Elsewhere, in the Yaingangpokpi area of Imphal East District, a wide array of bombs, guns, and electronic devices was recovered from the villages of Twichin and Saibol. This haul included Burmese-made electronic IEDs, 12 Bore ammunition, and various caliber Pompi bombs.

Security forces on Thursday arrested two active members of KCP(Noyon) from Keirao Wangkhem Mamang Leikai under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East District. The arrested individuals were identified as Chingakham Lala Meitei, aged 35 and Leikhuram Henju Meitei, aged 36. From their possession, one .32 pistol loaded with four live rounds in the magazine and two mobile phones were seized.

On the same day, Manipur Police arrested two active members of the outlawed UPPK group. The arrested individuals were Laishram Birjit Singh (39) from Keishampat Thokchom Leikai in Imphal West District and Chungkham Milan Singh (31) from Naoremthong Khullem Leikai, also in Imphal West District. They were apprehended from the eastern side of Sanjenthong Bridge, under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East District.

The two were involved in extorting money from various private schools in the Imphal area. During the arrest, the police seized two two-wheelers, two mobile phones, five ID cards, and one vehicle registration certificate from their possession.

An active member of KCP(PWG), Angom Ibochouba Singh (49), from Moirang Khoiru Mayai Lambi under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur District got arrested. He was involved in extorting money from the public, local businesses, cement godowns, and government institutions in the Moirang area, as well as recruiting new members for his banned group.

They also arrested two active members of PREPAK, Sandam Gandhi Meitei (45) and Khangembam Jilangamba Meitei (40), both from Haoreibi Mayai Leikai in Imphal West District. They were arrested near Keithel Macha and Haoreibi Mayai Leikai Community Hall, under Singjamei Police Station, Imphal West District. These individuals were involved in extorting money from the public, government offices, and schools. The police seized two mobile phones and two wallets from their possession.

Security forces arrested an active member of KYKL(SOREPA), Thongam Roshan Singh (35), from the Uningkhong area along NH-102 in the Thoubal District. He was involved in extorting money from the general public, including sawmills, brick farms, oil pumps, shops, stone crushers, and contractors in various areas of the Thoubal District.

Maibam Naocha Singh (37), a member of KYKL, from Awang Sekmai Khunou Makha in Imphal West District was arrested. He had been threatening teachers at various colleges in the Imphal area since December 2024, demanding money. Police seized two mobile phones, a wallet containing Rs. 2,400, an Aadhaar card, and a two-wheeler from him.

Also, security forces arrested two members of different underground groups in the Imphal East District. Yendrembam Athoiba Meitei (24), an active member of RPF/PLA, was arrested at his residence in Chingarel Tezpur Mayai Leikai under the Lamlai Police Station. Similarly, Okram Herojit Singh (31), an active member of KCP (City Meitei), was arrested from Phaknung Sangomshang Litan Makhong under the same police station.

Additionally, Manipur Police arrested Nurul Islam (28) from Kamaranga Village under Jiribam Police Station in Jiribam District. He was found with four stolen two-wheelers.

The security forces also took steps to ensure the safe movement of essential supplies by providing security convoys for 328 vehicles traveling along NH-2 and 132 vehicles along NH-37. At the same time, 112 checkpoints were set up across the state to monitor security, with no arrests made for violations.

Authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant, avoid rumors, and report any suspicious activities. They also issued a warning about fake posts circulating on social media, stressing that those found sharing such content could face legal consequences.

Additionally, there is a call for the return of any looted arms and ammunition to the authorities or nearby security forces. (ANI)

