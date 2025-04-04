Jalandhar, April 4: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the results for Class 5 and Class 8 students soon. The Class 5 exams were held from March 7 to March 13, 2025, while Class 8 exams took place between February 19 and March 7, 2025. Once the results are available, students can check them on the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

It must be noted that to pass the PSEB exams, students must secure a minimum of 33% overall, combining theory and Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). Additionally, they need at least 25% in the theory component of each subject. MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Out for PCB Group at mahacet.org, Know How To Download Hall Tickets.

Know How to Check PSEB Result 2025

Visit the official website of PSEB: pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Select the link for Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2025.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Click on the submit button, and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

For Class 8, students must pass nine subjects, with all subjects in Group A being mandatory. Similar to Class 5, students must score a minimum of 33% overall across theory, practical (where applicable), and CCE, with at least 25% in the theory portion of each subject. While subjects from Group B are also part of the curriculum, their marks will appear on the final certificate but are not required for passing.

In 2024, the Class 5 results were declared on April 1, with an impressive pass percentage of 99.8%. A total of 3,06,438 students appeared for the exam, including 1,44,653 girls and 1,61,767 boys. The results for Class 8 were released on April 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage was 98.31%. Girls had a pass rate of 98.82%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 97.84%. Pashu Parichar Result 2025 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result To Release Today, Know How To Check.

Expected PSEB Result Dates for 2025

Based on past trends, the PSEB is likely to release the Class 5 results in the first week of April 2025, while the Class 8 results are expected by the end of April 2025. However, the board has not yet confirmed the official dates.

Class 10th Results and Supplementary Exams

The PSEB is also set to announce the Class 10th Board results for 2025 in April-May 2025, following the conclusion of the ongoing exams, which will wrap up on April 2, 2025. The evaluation process will begin after the exams, and results will be available on the official PSEB website, pseb.ac.in.

In 2024, the Class 10 results were declared on April 18, while in 2023, they were announced later, on May 26. Based on these trends, the 2025 Class 10 results are expected between April and May. In 2024, a total of 2,81,098 students appeared for the PSEB Class 10 exams, with 2,73,348 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 97.24%. In 2023, 2,81,327 students appeared, with 2,80,674 passing, achieving a slightly higher pass percentage of 97.54%.

