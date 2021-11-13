New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): In the ambush against the 46 Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur on Saturday, terrorists first carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast and then fired at the vehicles in it, Indian Army officials said.

46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son along with four personnel lost their lives in the attack when they were returning from their company forward base to the headquarters.

"The terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in the area. The officer was returning from his forward company base to his battalion headquarters," Indian Army officials told ANI.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane briefed on the Manipur terrorist attack in which a Colonel, his two family members and four jawans lost their lives today. Operations have been launched in the area where the incident took place to nab the terrorists involved in the attack.

"Close watch being kept on the Myanmar border to prevent any escape of the terrorists. Army headquarters closely monitoring the situation," Government sources said.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi lost his life along with his wife and son who were travelling with him in the convoy. Army troops have been deployed in border areas close to the Myanmar border to keep an eye on terrorist activities across the border in their camps.

Meanwhile, the terrorist group PLA has taken responsibility of the attack on the troops. (ANI)

