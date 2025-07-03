Imphal, Jul 3 (PTI) Three militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been arrested by security forces in Imphal Valley districts of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested a member of the banned PREPAK (PRO) outfit from Meitram area in Bishnupur district on Wednesday. He has been identified as Oinam Hemanjit Singh.

Security forces also arrested an insurgent belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit from Sekmaijin Maning Leikai area in Imphal East district.

The militant, identified as Oinam Tomba Singh (57), was involved in extortion from various petrol pumps in Kakching and Thoubal districts.

Police also arrested an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from Elang Khangpokpi Awang Leikai in Kakching district on Wednesday. He has been identified as Lourembam Suresh (47).

Meanwhile, security forces seized a .303 rifle with magazine, two 9mm pistols with magazines, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, four hand-grenades, a wireless set with charger and two detonators from the foothills of Andro Khuman (Baruni Hill) in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

