Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Thursday praised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for continuing to uphold the legacy of the party's founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, by maintaining close engagement with people and party workers during the party's annual Dussehra Melava rally in Mumbai.

Speaking at the rally, Kayande said, "The ideas that Balasaheb Thackeray used to give to Shiv Sainiks at the Dussehra rally are being carried forward today by Eknath Shinde. Even as Deputy Chief Minister, he meets people as a worker."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 3, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also hailed the rally, describing it not merely as a show of political strength but as a reaffirmation of solidarity with farmers and flood-affected communities across Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, the party leader said that the Dusshera festival marked the commitment of Shiv Sainiks for the people of Marathwada and Vidarbha, regions severely impacted by unseasonal rains and flooding.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 03, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"This Dussehra rally wasn't just a show of strength... Shiv Sena stands with the farmers as well as with the flood victims... This Dussehra is marked by the commitment of Shiv Sainiks to stand with our brothers and sisters from Marathwada and Vidarbha, who have faced significant hardship due to the rains. This is our message this Dussehra..." she said.

Meanwhile, 'Vijyayadashmi' or 'Dussehra' was celebrated yesterday to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day. 'Vijayadashmi' also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.

The Dussehra Melava, an annual event traditionally held by the Shiv Sena, was addressed on Thursday by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who reiterated the party's commitment to the welfare of distressed farmers and underscored the legacy of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Highlighting the ongoing crisis faced by farmers due to floods, Shinde urged Shiv Sena workers to prioritise aiding those affected, whom he referred to as "Baliraja" (farmer).

"Baliraja is in pain and distress, having lost land, homes, and crops. I have seen his suffering," adding that the state government is committed to providing timely aid to affected farmers, assuring that help will reach them before Diwali.

Shinde, calling himself a farmer's son, urged distressed farmers not to take any extreme steps, assuring them of concrete assistance from the government. During his address, he showcased a video that highlighted the flood devastation across parts of Maharashtra and the relief work carried out by Shiv Sena workers on the ground.

"Wherever there is disaster and crisis, there is Shiv Sena. This is what Balasaheb taught us," he said, adding that if Balasaheb were alive, he would have praised the dedication of Shiv Sainiks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)