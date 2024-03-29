New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal for the 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad' campaign, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari said that only those who worked for people can seek blessings from them.

"Those who have worked for people are the only ones who get blessings from them. If you go to any unauthorised colony or jhuggi colony in Delhi, you will find drains overflowing at every colony, there is no trace of sewerage system. This is the state of 70 per cent of Delhi. The broken lanes are awashed with water overflowing from drains," Tiwari said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

Adding to his complaints of misgovernance in Delhi, the BJP leader said, "The elderly are not getting pensions after 2018, the poor are unable to get ration cards and fake medicines are being sold in hospitals (in Delhi). What blessings are you talking about?"

Tiwari also claimed that people in Delhi are happy to know that Kejriwal is in jail.

"How many people took to the roads in Delhi after the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal? People are happy that the person who had lied to them is finally in jail," he said.

Speaking about the exorbitant electric charges in the national capital, Tiwari said, "In Delhi, where the electricity charge for commercial places was Rs 8 per unit, now it is Rs 24 per unit. Who will give him (Kejriwal) blessings? The poor are suffering in pain and no one is coming to bless him."

"Arvind Kejriwal stands for dictatorship, for anti-democratic forces and wants Sunita Kejriwal to be the Chief Minister, thereby giving a death blow to democracy. The public has now recognized this," he added.

A day after the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was extended till April 1 by the local court, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, issuing a video statement, launched a WhatsApp campaign titled 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad'.

"We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number. You can also send whatever message you want," Sunita Kejriwal said.

"Kejriwal has put his stand in court, He is a true patriot. Partiotism is in his veins. Arvind has challenged the most powerful forces in the country, will you not support your brother in this fight?" she added. (ANI)

