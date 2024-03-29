New Delhi, March 28: The Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Police have given their nod for the INDIA bloc's rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital to voice the opposition alliance's protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the excise policy case.

Scheduled for March 31, the rally's theme is 'Tanasahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao' (remove dictatorship, save democracy). Senior leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to attend the protest rally. Lok Sabha Election 2024: INDIA Bloc Kicks Off Campaign for General Polls at Mumbai Rally With Call To Defeat BJP, ‘Save Constitution’ (Watch Videos).

Other prominent leaders who are expected to be present at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday include Tiruchi Shiva (DMK), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D. Raja (CPI), Farooq Abdullah (NC), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML), Champai Soren (JMM), Kalpana Soren (JMM), and Aditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), among others.

While leaders like Mehbooba Mufti are yet to confirm their participation, the Delhi Police have authorised a gathering of 20,000 people for the event. On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a campaign by distributing invitation letters for the rally to the people to ensure maximum participation. Lok Sabha Election 2024: MVA Partners Seal Seat-Sharing Agreement in Maharashtra for General Elections.

Senior AAP leader and the party's Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai took the message directly to the people in Regarpura and Karol Bagh, urging them to join the event.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc's protest scheduled outside the BJP headquarters here on Friday was cancelled, with the opposition leaders saying that they are focusing on the rally at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

