Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], October 25 (ANI): A Maoist militant wanted in multiple bombing cases was killed during an encounter with police at Nadanguri under the Salakati Police Outpost in Kokrajhar district, officials confirmed. The operation was launched to trace those responsible for the recent bomb blast on the Kokrajhar railway track.

During the operation, the militant identified as Apil Murmu, alias Rohit Murmu (aged 40), was killed in the encounter, said Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police, Pushparaj Singh.

According to police reports, Murmu was previously involved in a bomb blast incident in Jharkhand as well. Last October, he had carried out a railway track explosion in Jharkhand before fleeing to Assam.

In Jharkhand, he was known as Rohit Murmu, while in Assam, being a resident of Kachugaon Grampur in Kokrajhar district, he went by the name Apil Murmu. He had connections in both Jharkhand and Assam.

Murmu was earlier a member of the extremist group NASLA (National Santhal Liberation Army). After the organisation surrendered, he chose not to surrender and instead fled to Jharkhand, where he became a commandant of the NASLA group. Later, he established links with Maoist groups as well.

A police team from Jharkhand had also arrived in Assam recently in search of Rohit Murmu, who had been involved in violent activities in Jharkhand since 2015.

On October 23, a suspected blast occurred on a railway track between Salakati and Kokrajhar stations in the Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) on early Thursday at 1:00 AM, said the official.

The incident led to the delay of 8-10 trains. The track was restored by 5:25 AM, and normal train services resumed at 5:30 AM. Patrolling has been intensified in the section.

A goods train, UP AZARA Sugar, experienced a heavy jerk while passing the section, prompting the train manager to stop the train. Inspection revealed damage to the track and sleepers, suspected to be caused by a blast.

Superintendent of Railway Police, Pranjit Borah, said that damage on a railway track in Kokrajhar, possibly from a blast, was detected; repairs are complete, and train movement has resumed.

"Railway loco pilot informed us last night that there was some disturbance. District Police and GRP came here and investigated. Damage was detected on a track. It could be a suspected blast. Investigation is in a preliminary stage as of now. It would not be correct to say anything concrete as of now. Details will be shared once the investigation is completed...If it is a sabotage, we will have to find out who did it and who is involved...Repairing work is complete. Train movement has resumed," Borah said.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a statement, "At approximately 1:00 am am on 23.10.2025, when the goods train UP AZARA Sugar was passing between Salakati and Kokrajhar, the Train manager reported a heavy jerk, after which the train was stopped. On checking, it was found that there was damage on the track and sleepers, due to a suspected bomb blast. State Police, RPF and intelligence authorities are investigating the matter. The track has been restored at 5:25 am, and normal train service has resumed. Approximately 8 trains were detained due to the incident. Patrolling has been intensified in the section." (ANI)

