New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Two unidentified masked men on motorcycles have allegedly snatched a 43-year-old man's gold chain, who was on a bicycle, in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11:15 pm on Saturday near the Harsh Vihar red light, when the victim -- Piyush Ranjan Dass -- was cycling through the area, he said.

According to the complainant, two motorcycle-borne men approached him from behind. "The pillion rider struck me on the shoulder. Before I could even react, they snatched my chain and sped away," Dass told PTI. The chain, he said, was made of gold and weighed approximately 15 to 20 grams.

Despite the area being well-lit, it was relatively deserted at the time of the incident. Both suspects were reportedly wearing masks, making identification difficult, Dass said.

The victim reported the matter to the Subhash Place police station soon after the incident. An e-FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigations are underway, police said.

Police teams are scanning the CCTV footage collected from the area and nearby routes to trace the movement of the suspects. So far, no arrests have been made.

