Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that people want Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government again, as evidenced by the massive turnout at election rallies, showcasing people's faith in the BJP and PM Modi.

While addressing a massive election rally on Wednesday in Rajnagar in the South District in support of BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister stated that BJP workers are tirelessly working and seeking blessings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been dedicatedly working for socio-economic development, the welfare of farmers, youth, and various other sectors.

"We have witnessed overwhelming support for the BJP during the filing of nomination papers for BJP candidates. BJP leaders visiting Tripura have said that the crowd signifies the outcome of June 4. People want the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government to continue its developmental trajectory, as seen in the massive turnout at election rallies, which underscores people's faith in the BJP and PM Modi," he said.

Saha mentioned that during the 2023 Assembly election, an unholy alliance had claimed they would form the government, causing confusion among the people. However, the BJP emerged victorious due to the trust in PM Modi.

"Our BJP government works tirelessly for the people, all 365 days of the year. During the CPIM tenure, many people were killed, and Congress was in opposition. Even Congress workers faced persecution and attacks. We have witnessed electoral violence in the past, but the 2023 Assembly election was violence-free. The CPIM has misruled the state for a long time. In the South District, 69 people were killed during CPIM rule. We have also witnessed numerous scams during the UPA government, but the situation changed after PM Modi assumed office in 2014. We are committed to following PM Modi's directives," said the Chief Minister.

He also criticized the opposition parties for claiming that democracy does not exist in Tripura, asserting that during their tenure, they suppressed democracy.

During the program, MLA Swapna Majumder, former MLA Sankar Roy, and others were present. (ANI)

