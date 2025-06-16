Mahura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Locals held a protest in Mathura on Monday over the building collapse incident in the Masani area, which claimed the lives of three people, including two children.

However, City Magistrate Rakesh Kumar emphasised that financial aid and alternative accommodation will be provided to the affected people.

"Whatever financial aid is needed; we will provide it. Alternative accommodation will also be provided. We are making arrangements for that...Compensation will also be provided to the people. We have vacated five buildings, and more will be vacated. The investigation is underway," Kumar told the media.

Three people, including two children, were killed after a building collapsed in the Masani area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Totaram (35), and two children - Kajal and Yashoda.

Upon receiving information, Mathura police and Municipal Corporation teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

SSP Mathura, Shlok Kumar said, "In the Masani area of Govind Nagar Police Station limits, there was a building on the dirt road. We received the information that the same building has collapsed. Rescue work by the Fire Services team is underway at the spot. One person has been rescued. He is under observation, and his condition is stable right now. The NDRF and SDRF teams are underway...We got the information regarding the collapse of only one building..."

Mathura Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjeev Yadav said, "Three people were rescued from the debris and referred to the district hospital. All three were declared dead upon arrival. Seven to eight ambulances and various other teams have been deployed for relief efforts." (ANI)

