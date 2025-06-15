Around 25 to 30 tourists are feared to have been swept away after a bridge over the Indrayani river in Kundmala in Pune's Maval taluka collapsed on Sunday, June 15. Reports suggest 6 people have died in the Pune bridge collapse. The incident occurred near Talegaon Dabhade, a popular local tourist spot. As it was a Sunday, many people were visiting the area when the bridge gave way. Maval Bridge Collapse: Bridge Across Indrayani River Near Pune Collapses; 20-25 Tourists Feared Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway (Pics and Video).

Maval Bridge Collapse

पुणे के कुंडमाला में इंद्रायणी नदी पर पुल ढहा: 25-30 पर्यटकों के डूबने की आशंका, 6 की मौत; पुल पर भीड़ ज्यादा होने से हुआ हादसा pic.twitter.com/FCsqr0gnNM — Munesh Meena मुनेश मीणा (@drmmeena83) June 15, 2025

Pune Bridge Collapse

25-30 Feared Swept Away

