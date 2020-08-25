Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Tuesday settled within normal limits in Haryana and Punjab while the MeT Department forecast another active monsoon spell for both the states.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 33.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 34.2 degrees Celsius while Hisar's maximum also settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius. Karnal registered a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius while Narnaul's maximum settled at 32 degrees Celsius.

Patiala and Ludhiana in Punjab registered identical maximums of 34.2 degrees Celsius while Amritsar's high settled at 32.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT Department, another active monsoon wet spell is likely to commence in Punjab, Haryana, including Chandigarh, from Wednesday for subsequent three days.

"This spell is very likely to be accompanied with spells of moderate to heavy rainfall in northeast and southeast Punjab, parts of northwest and southeast Haryana and parts of tricity (Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali) during this period," as per the forecast.

