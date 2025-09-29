Haryana [India], September 29 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday extended his congratulations to the Indian cricket Team for winning the Asia Cup 2025 after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In a post shared on X, Saini said, "#AsiaCup2025 India becomes the winner. Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the Asia Cup. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire Indian team for this incredible and outstanding performance. May you continue to proudly wave India's victorious tricolour in the world. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also congratulated Team India for their triumph in the Asia Cup 2025 final, calling the win a historic moment that has ignited national pride across the country.

In a post shared on X, Sai said, "India's Valiant Victory in Asia Cup-2025. In the final match, by defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets, our team has not only created history on the cricket field, but also ignited the flame of national pride in every Indian heart."

He further added that the victory is a testament to the players' dedication and spirit. "This victory is a symbol of the hard work, spirit, and determination of our players. It is also a message that when India steps onto the field, not only the game, but the confidence of 1.4 billion Indians stands alongside," he said.

Extending his wishes, Sai said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the heroes of Team India and best wishes to all fellow countrymen on this moment of pride. India's victory is our identity. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded Team India for lifting the Asia Cup 2025 after defeating Pakistan in the final at Dubai International Stadium.

In a post shared on X, Office of LG J&K said, "Well done, Team India! Congratulations for lifting the Asia Cup 2025. Your exemplary teamwork, determination, consistent performance, and the winning spirit have made the entire nation proud."

Following Team India's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Team India. PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on late Sunday hailed India's triumph in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai and emphasised that "Bharat is destined to win no matter which field".

In a post shared on X, Shah said, "A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again. Bharat is destined to win no matter which field."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also congratulated Team India. In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, "Congrats to Team India on winning the Asia Cup. New India delivers."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on late Sunday night congratulated Team India on their emphatic victory over Pakistan to clinch the Asia Cup final and stated that India's "historic" victory during this Navratri of Maa Durga is a joyous occasion for the 144 crore people of India.

Speaking to the reporters, Delhi CM said, "From the bottom of my heart, my congratulations to the entire Indian cricket team for winning the Asia Cup. India's historic victory during this Navratri of Maa Durga is a joyous occasion for the 144 crore people of India."

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma's clutch knock of 69* and his useful half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped India to their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title including the ODI editions, with a successful, yet a tense run-chase of 147 runs against Pakistan in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

With this win, India has not only won the Asia Cup, but also ended the tournament undefeated against Pakistan, starting with a seven-wicket win in group stage, six-wicket win in the Super Four phase and capping it all off with a five-wicket win in the title clash. (ANI)

