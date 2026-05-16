India News | Mayawati Demands Relief for UP Storm Victims; Slams Centre over Fuel Price Hike

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to show "full generosity" in assisting families affected by recent severe storms in the state that killed at least 104 people.

She also launched a scathing attack on the central government over the recent three-rupee hike in petrol and diesel prices, warning that relentless inflation is devastating poor and middle-class families.

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https://x.com/Mayawati/status/2055539299505041779

"The state government should come forward with full generosity and extend all possible assistance to the people and families affected by the massive destruction of lives and property caused by the severe storms that have recently struck various parts of Uttar Pradesh, so that these individuals can gather the remnants of their shattered and scattered family lives and restart," Mayawati posted on X.

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"At the same time, the central government's decision to increase the price of petrol and diesel by three rupees per litre, while continuing the relentless rise in the costs of petroleum products and other essential goods, will severely impact the lives of millions of poor and working-class families, as well as those engaged in farming and agriculture, not to mention the middle class. In other words, this inflation will directly affect the upbringing and sustenance of their families", she said.

"Therefore, the government must take meaningful and necessary steps to curb this kind of regular price hike that fuels inflation and makes life increasingly difficult--this is what the times demand, she added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Harikesh Bhaskar on Thursday informed that at least 104 people had lost their lives across the state due to relentless rain, lightning and thunderstorms during the last 36 to 48 hours.

As thunderstorms and rain battered Uttar Pradesh, a labourer in Bareilly was flung into the air along with a tin shed during a violent storm and is currently undergoing treatment for multiple injuries and a fracture. The injured man, identified as Nanhe Mian, said the weather changed suddenly while he was working at a site with four others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier directed state officials to provide immediate assistance to victims of the recent storms and lightning. The Chief Minister has ordered the prompt release of compensation following reports of casualties and property damage over the last 24 hours.

According to a press release, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the damage caused by storms, rain, and lightning. In the past 24 hours, reports of loss of human lives, livestock loss, and damage to several houses have emerged from many districts of UP.

The CM directed officials to immediately visit the affected sites and provide assistance to the victims, release compensation and instructed districts to provide updates on the situation every 3 hours.

The information regarding loss of human lives, livestock loss, and crop damage came from 19 districts, including Barabanki, Bahraich, Kanpur Dehat, Basti, Sambhal, Hardoi, and Unnao. A large number of houses have also been damaged due to the bad weather. CM Yogi has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

The CM instructed District Magistrates and concerned officials to immediately visit the sites and complete the survey at the earliest so that compensation can be released in coordination with the concerned departments.

He further asked all District Magistrates to prioritise relief work. He also directed that compensation disbursal, rescue operations, and other related work should be updated on social media. All districts were instructed to send updates on the situation every 3 hours, the press release said.

Officials said that apart from the 104 human casualties, nearly 130 livestock animals have also perished, while 98 houses sustained damage due to the adverse weather conditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)