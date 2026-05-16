INI-CET July 2026: Result Date, Counselling Schedule and Seat Allotment Process Explained

The INI-CET July 2026 examination was successfully conducted on Saturday across multiple centres pan-India, with thousands of postgraduate medical aspirants appearing for one of the country's most competitive medical entrance tests. Conducted twice annually by AIIMS Delhi, INI-CET serves as the gateway to MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS programmes at premier Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

INI-CET May 2026 Result Date: Mark Your Calendar

Candidates who appeared in the July session exam can expect their results on 23 May 2026, as per the official AIIMS Delhi schedule. The result will determine eligibility for the subsequent counselling and seat allocation stages. Only qualified candidates will be permitted to participate in the admission rounds at participating INIs.

INI-CET 2026 Counselling Process: How Seat Allotment Works

Following result declaration, the entire seat allocation process will be conducted in online mode across all participating institutes. The counselling structure includes a minimum of two main rounds, followed by an Open Round. The detailed round-wise schedule will be released separately by the authorities.

Seat allotment under INI-CET 2026 counselling will be based on the following key factors:

Merit rank secured in the examination

secured in the examination Choices filled by the candidate during the counselling window

by the candidate during the counselling window Reservation categories covering OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwBD

covering OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwBD Institutional rules of respective participating institutes

The process follows an institute-wise synchronised seat distribution model, ensuring coordinated allocation across all INIs based on seat availability and candidate preference.

INI-CET 2026 Academic Session: Key Dates

Milestone Date Result Declaration 23 May 2026 Academic Session Begins 1 July 2026 Last Date for Admission 31 August 2026

What Candidates Should Do Next

Qualified candidates must stay alert for the official counselling schedule announcement from AIIMS Delhi. Ensure your documents including mark sheets, category certificates, identity proof, and photograph are ready well in advance of the registration window. Missing counselling deadlines can result in forfeiture of your allotted seat.

Bookmark the official AIIMS Delhi website and check regularly for round-wise seat allotment notifications.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).