Food Poisoning in Kannauj: 62 Fall Sick After Consuming ‘Prasad’ at Religious Event in Uttar Pradesh

At least 62 people fell ill after allegedly consuming ‘prasad’ during a religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place in Simuapur village under the Tathia police station area, where a Satyanarayan Katha was being held at a private residence, as reported by TOI. According to officials, devotees were served panchamrit and panjiri as prasad during the ceremony on Friday night. Soon after consuming the food, several attendees reportedly complained of vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhoea.

Affected individuals were initially taken to nearby private clinics before being shifted to the district hospital through ambulances and private vehicles as their condition worsened. Doctors said 62 people had reached the hospital by around 10:30 pm. Lucknow ‘Food Poisoning’: 4 Special Needs Children Die, Over Dozen Fall Sick After Having Dinner at Government Rehab Centre; Probe Launched (Watch Videos).

Hospital authorities stated that 14 patients with more serious symptoms were referred to Tirwa Medical College for further treatment, while the remaining patients were treated at the district hospital with intravenous fluids and medicines. Most patients were reported to be in stable condition.

Senior district officials, including District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer Dr Swadesh Gupta, and Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, visited the hospital following the incident. Officials reviewed the treatment arrangements and directed medical teams to ensure proper care for the patients. Food Poisoning in Bihar: Over 250 Children Fall Ill After Eating Mid-Day Meal in Saharsa.

Additional doctors and medical staff were deployed at the hospital after the large number of admissions. Authorities have also begun an investigation to determine the cause of the suspected food contamination.

Officials said the religious event had been organised at the home of a local resident in Simuapur village. Prasad distributed during the ceremony is suspected to have caused the illness, although the exact source will be confirmed after the investigation and examination of food samples.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).