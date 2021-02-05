New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will launch data analytics-driven MCA21 Version 3.0 during fiscal 2021-22.

According to a release by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the MCA21 Version 3.0 will have additional modules for e-Adjudication, e-Consultation, and Compliance Management and the system is the first Mission Mode e-Governance project of the Government of India.

"MCA21 V3 Project is a technology-driven forward-looking project, envisioned to strengthen enforcement, promote Ease of Doing Business, enhance the user experience, facilitate seamless integration and data exchange among Regulators. The project will have Micro-services architecture with high scalability and capabilities for advanced analytics," the ministry said.

Aligned with global best practices and aided by emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, MCA21 V3 is envisioned to transform the corporate regulatory environment in India.

The key components of MCA21 to be launched during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 are e-Scrutiny, e-adjudication, e-Consultation, Compliance Management System (CMS) and MCA Lab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)