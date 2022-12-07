New Delhi, December 7: AAP leader and the lone transgender candidate in the fray for MCD polls Bobi on Wednesday won from the Sultanpuri-A ward, according to the State Election Commission. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: AAP Races Ahead of BJP in Close Contest in Municipal Corporation Polls.

Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes. After being chosen to represent the party, Bobi had said she wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Ward-Wise Full List of Winners: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, AAP and Congress in Municipal Corporation Polls.

Bobi had said that she would work to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

