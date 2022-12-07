The AAP has increased its lead to 131 wards as the counting of votes for the MCD election results in Delhi is progressing. The BJP is head in 104 wards, whereas the Congress is ahead on 10 seats. The final picture is yet to get clear. Stay with us here to get live updates on changing MCD election results 2022. Click here to check full list of winners of AAP, BJP and Congress.
A close contest is being seen between the BJP and the AAP in the MCD elections 2022. As per trends for the MCD election results 2022, the AAP has secured lead in 120 wards. The BJP is ahead in 118 wards, whereas the Congress has got lead on 7 seats. The counting of votes is still underway.
A neck-and-neck fight is being seen between the AAP and the BJP as the counting of votes for the MCD election results is progressing. The AAP is leading in 127 wards, while the BJP is ahead on 117 seats. The Congress has got lead in 5 wards. The counting of votes is underway.
Initial trends have changed. Now, the AAP is leading in 127 seats, crossing the majority mark. The BJP is ahead on 115 seats and the Congress 4 seats. The counting of votes for the MCD election results 2022 is underway.
As per initial trends of the MCD election results, the BJP has crossed the majority mark of 126 seats. The BJP is leading in 128 wards, whereas the AAP is ahead in 102 wards. The Congress has got lead on just 4 seats. Catch live updates on the MCD election results here.
The BJP is now leading in 100 wards, whereas the AAP is ahead on 98 seats. The counting of vote for the MCD election results 2022 is underway. Stay here for live updates.
The counting of votes for the MCD election results 2022 is underway. The AAP is on course for the victory. As per initial trends, the AAP is leading in 70 wards, whereas the BJP is ahead in 15 wards. The Congress has secured lead in 2 wards.
The AAP has extended its lead in 40 wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, according to the initial trends of the MCD election results 2022. The BJP is leading in 15 wards, while the Congress is ahead in just one seat. Catch live updates on the MCD election results 2022 here.
The AAP has secured initial lead in 15 wards, whereas the BJP is ahead in 7 wards. The Congress is leading in just one ward. The counting of votes for the MCD election results 2022 is underway.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in six wards, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in three wards, according to the initial trends. Catch the MCD election results 2022 live updates here.
New Delhi, December 7: The results of high-stakes MCD elections 2022 in Delhi will be declared today. The counting of votes for the MCD election result 2022 will commence at 8 am. We will be providing live news updates on the MCD election result 2022. The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been governing Municipal Corporation of Delhi since 2007, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Congress is party is one of the major contestants. Stay with us to get live updates on the MCD election result 2022 and names of winning candidates.
The polling for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi was held on December 4. The result will decide the fate of 1,349 contenders, including 709 women. Notably, this is the first election after the Centre re-unified the three erstwhile municipal corporations – East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) – into a single entity as the MCD.
In order to win the MCD election one more time, the BJP deployed a battery of senior leaders and union ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri. AAP's election campaign was spearheaded by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. In contrast to the BJP and the AAP, the Congress party did not run a star-studded campaign and focused on local leaders.
While both the BJP and the AAP fielded candidates in all 250 wards of the MCD, the Congress contested 247 seats. In the MCD election 2017, BJP candidates were elected from 181 of the 270 wards. The AAP won 48 seats, whereas the Congress bagged 27. Polling was not held for two seats due to the death of candidates. The number of wards has been decreased from 272 to 250 following the delimitation exercise. Stay here for instant and accurate live updates on the MCD election result 2022.