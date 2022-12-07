New Delhi, December 7: The results of high-stakes MCD elections 2022 in Delhi will be declared today. The counting of votes for the MCD election result 2022 will commence at 8 am. We will be providing live news updates on the MCD election result 2022. The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been governing Municipal Corporation of Delhi since 2007, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Congress is party is one of the major contestants. Stay with us to get live updates on the MCD election result 2022 and names of winning candidates.

The polling for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi was held on December 4. The result will decide the fate of 1,349 contenders, including 709 women. Notably, this is the first election after the Centre re-unified the three erstwhile municipal corporations – East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) – into a single entity as the MCD.

In order to win the MCD election one more time, the BJP deployed a battery of senior leaders and union ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri. AAP's election campaign was spearheaded by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. In contrast to the BJP and the AAP, the Congress party did not run a star-studded campaign and focused on local leaders.

While both the BJP and the AAP fielded candidates in all 250 wards of the MCD, the Congress contested 247 seats. In the MCD election 2017, BJP candidates were elected from 181 of the 270 wards. The AAP won 48 seats, whereas the Congress bagged 27. Polling was not held for two seats due to the death of candidates. The number of wards has been decreased from 272 to 250 following the delimitation exercise. Stay here for instant and accurate live updates on the MCD election result 2022.