India News | MCD Surpasses Desilting Target, Clears over 1.7 Lakh MT of Silt in Six Months

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has surpassed its desilting target for major drains, removing more than 1.7 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of silt between January and June, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The civic body said it has cleared 1,70,619.89 MT of silt from 800 drains -- each over four feet wide or deep -- across its 12 zones, achieving 134.9 per cent of its first-phase target of 1,26,474.27 MT.

Also Read | Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Thrashes Canteen Employee Over 'Stale Meal' in Mumbai; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde Condemn Incident After Video Goes Viral.

It added that this marks a significant increase from last year, when only around 78,000 MT of silt was removed in the same period. The volume cleared this year is 2.18 times higher than the previous year's figure.

"The renewed thrust on drain cleaning is expected to significantly reduce waterlogging and improve drainage flow across Delhi during the monsoon season," the MCD said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today: Essential Services, Transportation and Banking Sector Disrupted Across Several States; Barring West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Situation Remains Peaceful (Watch Video).

A total of 800 nallahs covering 530.83 kilometres were cleaned.

The Central Zone led the drive with the removal of 61,386.47 MT of silt, followed by Najafgarh (24,713.15 MT), Shahdara North (24,152.52 MT) and Shahdara South (23,519.23 MT). Several zones surpassed their individual targets, the statement said.

The civic body also appealed to residents to avoid dumping garbage into drains and support the corporation's cleanliness efforts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)