Mumbai, July 9: Maharashtra Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad slapped an employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen in Mumbai after being served stale food, drawing condemnation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as the opposition parties. As a video of the assault went viral and led to an outrage, CM Fadnavis said such a conduct does not behove anyone and sends out a wrong message about all legislators that they indulge in misuse of power.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, also termed his party leader's actions as "inappropriate". Gaikwad, the MLA from Buldhana, however, defended his conduct, saying he was compelled for the "Shiv Sena style" of response as his earlier complaints about the food's quality were not addressed, and asserted he does not regret his action. Mumbai: FDA Collects Food Samples From Akashvani Hostel Canteen After Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Thrashes Employee Over ‘Stale Meal’ in Maharashtra (Watch Videos).

A video of the incident, which took place on Tuesday night at the Akashvani MLA hostel, has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, Gaikwad is seen berating the canteen operator, refusing to pay the bill, and repeatedly slapping the staff member seated at the billing counter, causing him to fall down.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Thrashes Canteen Employee

#ShivSena Shinde faction MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has beaten up the canteen owner at Akashvani MLA residence. MLA Gaikwad had ordered food but was given bad lentils. pic.twitter.com/FLTprQovX5 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 9, 2025

"I had complained about the poor quality of food two or three times earlier. This time the food was absolutely unacceptable. I will raise this issue in the ongoing legislature session," Gaikwad, whose actions have earlier also invited criticism, told a regional news channel. Gaikwad ordered dinner from the canteen at the MLA hostel on Tuesday night. He found the dal and rice delivered in his room to be stale and foul-smelling, according to sources. Sanjay Gaikwad Caught on Camera Slapping Canteen Staff: Shiv Sena Leader Slaps Employee of Canteen at MLA’s Hostel in Mumbai Over Poor Food Quality, Video Surfaces.

Angered by this, the leader, belonging to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stormed into the canteen and confronted the manager, they said. The MLA was furious over the condition of the meal and told others not to pay for it either. In the midst of the altercation, he hit the canteen operator on his face, as per the eyewitnesses.

Speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises on Wednesday, a defiant Gaikwad said he has raised the issue of food quality (at the MLAs' hostel) several times, including with FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal. "Zirwal told me he sent some samples for testing some three months back and has not yet received the reports. Thousands of people visit the Akashwadi MLA hostel during the legislature session with a hope of getting quality food, but the contractor never improved it," he said.

Despite several complaints by people against the food quality, the same contractor somehow gets the contract everytime, he said. "I have been visiting the MLAs' hostel for last 10-15 years and raised complaints several times. On Tuesday night, when I went down to meet the staff of the canteen, even other people also admitted that the food delivered to me was not only bad in taste, but it was rotten. It was stinking," he claimed. "I am a human being after all. I had to resort to the Shiv Sena style response because all other efforts were ineffective," he said.

By providing such food, these canteen operators are "playing with the lives of people", he said, adding that for the last 30 years, the same contractor is making food at the canteen here. Asked why he hit the canteen staffer, Gaikwad said, "I am an MLA and a warrior. I lost control after my complaints remained unheard. Despite several complaints if nobody pays attention, what should one do? Should I die? I have no regret about my actions."

The issue was raised in the legislative council by opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab, who accused Gaikwad of being high on power, and said such incidents also damage the image of CM Fadnavis. "Such a conduct does not behove anyone. It impacts the image of the state legislature and as an MLA," Fadnavis said in the House.

"A wrong message goes among people about all MLAs that there is misuse of power," he said. Asked about Gaikwad's behaviour, Deputy CM Shinde said if something wrong is happening, there could be legal action, but beating up people is inappropriate. "I have told Sanjay Gaikwad that his actions were inappropriate. I will not endorse his actions," he said. Amol Mitkari, MLC of Shiv Sena's ally NCP, said he does not endorse Gaikwad's action but the issues he raised were valid.

"The food quality at the canteen is poor. There should be some improvements," he said. Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised Gaikwad for his behaviour. "Meet Shah Sena's MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Last year he had threatened&announced 11 lakh rupees to anyone who cuts off Sh. Rahul Gandhi's tongue. Now the man is seen beating up a poor helpless canteen worker. But wait no news TV outrage here since its a BJP ally," Chaturvedi posted on X.

In September 2024, Gaikwad said he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system. The Buldhana police later registered a case against him.

In April 2025, Gaikwad made some objectionable remarks on police, but expressed regret after being rebuked by Fadnavis. Earlier, a video of Gaikwad thrashing a youth with a stick went viral in March last year. Gaikwad later said he beat up the youth as he was part of an anti-social gang and had hit a policeman.