New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) anti-encroachment drive in the Shalimar Bagh area on Monday took an ugly turn when the locals started pelting stones at the MCD vehicle. After that, the police detained three people.

According to Delhi Police, some people pelted stones at the local body's vehicle that had come to conduct a drive against illegal encroachment in the Haiderpur village of Shalimar Bagh, damaging the MCD vehicle.

No injuries were reported, police said, adding that three people were detained and a case has been registered against them in connection with the stone pelting incident, charging them under sections related to obstruction of government work and damaging public property. (ANI)

