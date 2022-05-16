Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) Calling journalists social workers, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS Sunil Ambekar on Monday asked the media to highlight positive developments rather than "spreading lies to sensationalise".

While he asked the media to avoid topics that could create controversies, he said it was equally important to tell the society "issues of appeasement that are suppressed behind the scenes".

"A journalist is also a social worker. In such a situation, the interest of the country and society should also be served by his profession," he said a felicitation programme for journalists.

Ambekar urged the journalists to follow the ideals of Narad Muni, a mythological figure, saying he intended to convey the right information.

"Today, it has become challenging to tell the truth to the people. Without knowing the complete truth, the news should not move forward," he opined.

Senior journalist Praveen Chandra Chhabra recalled the contributions of Veer Savarkar, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose in the field of journalism during the freedom movement.

