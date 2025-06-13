Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): A second-year medical student from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, Aryan Rajput, who was pursuing MBBS in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, died due to the plane crash incident that occurred on Thursday.

The London-bound Air India passenger flight had crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off, leading to Aryan's untimely death.

Also Read | 'Truth Must Come Out': Congress Demands High-Level Probe Into Air India AI171 Flight Crash.

"Aryan was a second-year medical student. After completing his primary education from Gwalior, he went to Ahmedabad to pursue medical education. One of his friends informed us that they went to the mess to have lunch. He had food, washed his hands and had water but in the meantime, that tragic incident occurred. The incident occurred at around 1:30 pm. He was living there for the last one year and was in his second year of MBBS," said Vishnu Rajput, Uncle of Aryan Rajput, a resident of Jigsoli village, Gwalior.

He further stressed that everyone was shattered ever since they received the information about the incident and there was an atmosphere of grief across the village.

Also Read | Vijay Rupani Dies in Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 600 Rajkot Schools to Remain Closed on June 14 in Tribute to Former Gujarat CM.

Gwalior MP Bharat Singh Kushwah also expressed his sadness in a post on X, stating, "The news of the death of medical student Aryan, a resident of Jigsouli, Gwalior, in the tragic incident of plane crash in the hostel of BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad, is heart-wrenching. May God give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this tragedy."

A day after the devastating AI 171, plane crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Survivors--students, professors, staff, and family members--were seen evacuating with luggage from the premises of BJ Medical College doctors' hostel on Friday.

The London-bound Air India flight had tragically crashed into a residential section of the Medical College, housing doctors, students, and their families.

Second-year resident doctor, Dr Tarun, who barely escaped with his life and bearing visible injuries, shared his horrifying experience and said, "The fire was very intense. It was not possible to get out of my flat, so I jumped from the balcony. That's how I survived. We are not going home right now. We will go wherever we get an accommodation... We did not even have the essentials with us. We got an opportunity to get our things from inside, so that's what we are doing for now..."

Assistant Professor Dr. Piyush recounted his narrow escape, "I escaped from the building and then jumped over the boundary wall in front. That's how I got a sprain. If I had waited for 15-20 seconds inside more, I would have died of suffocation or asphyxiation... Many people lived inside with their families..."

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)