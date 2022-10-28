Mathura (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A court here on Friday fixed November 30 as the next date of hearing in a matter involving a dispute between the Meena masjid and the Katra Keshav Dev temple as the hearing could not be held due to the respondents' absence.

The petitioners have claimed that the mosque was built on a part of the temple land.

Also Read | Delhi: Five-Foot-Long Snake Turns Up Inside Grocery Store in National Capital's Secretariat Building; Rescued by NGO.

Senior advocate Devkinandan Sharma, who is representing the petitioners -- Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha treasurer Dinesh Chandra Sharma and Lord Keshav Dev -- told reporters that Friday's hearing was supposed to take place on a survey of the mosque by an "ameen" (revenue official) and to put a stay on the ongoing construction work on its premises.

He said no lawyer has so far appeared on behalf of the respondents -- the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman and the Intezamia Committee of the mosque.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Housemaid Shot Dead in Wazirnagar; Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused.

The court fixed November 30 as the next date of hearing in the matter, Sharma said.

In another matter pertaining to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Eidgah case, hearing could not be held on a revision petition filed in the court of District Judge Rajeev Bharti by lawyers Mahendra Pratap Singh and Rajendra Maheshwari.

The petitioners said the hearing will now be held on November 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)