Meerut (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced two convicts in the two-and-a-half-year old Deepak Tyagi murder case to life imprisonment, a police official said.

The two convicts were also fined Rs 10,000 each, the official said.

According to a district police spokesperson, the beheaded body of 22-year-old Deepak Tyagi alias Aman Tyagi was found in a nearby forest on September 27, 2022. He was the unmarried son of farmer Dhirendra Tyagi alias Bhagatji from Khajuri village.

After post-mortem, the family cremated the body. Following the incident, Deepak's father lodged an FIR at Parikshitgarh police station against unidentified persons under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Senior Sub-Inspector Varun Kumar Sharma led the initial investigation, which, based on evidence, identified two suspects --Fahmid, son of Dulle; and Asif, son of Haroon. Both the accused, residents of Khajuri village, were arrested on October 3, 2022.

Based on the disclosure of the two accused, Deepak's severed head was recovered from the same forest in Khajuri. The sword used in the murder was also seized from them. After their arrest, they were remanded to judicial custody at Meerut district jail, the spokesperson said.

According to police, Deepak's alleged illicit relationship with the married daughter of Fahmid led to the murder.

As part of the Uttar Pradesh Police's 'Operation Conviction' initiative, the Parikshitgarh police conducted a strong prosecution. As a result, Additional District Judge (ADJ) 16, Nusrat Khan, sentenced Faimid and Asif to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each, the official added.

The gruesome murder had sparked widespread outrage in the area, particularly among the Tyagi community. Protesters had placed Deepak's severed head on the road, refusing to move until authorities assured strict action.

The situation was defused only after minister Dinesh Khatik and former MLA Satyaveer Tyagi arrived at the scene. Eventually, the cremation of Deepak's head was conducted at Kharkhali Ghat in Khadar. A mahapanchayat was also held, demanding strict action against the accused.

