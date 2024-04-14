Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Four police officials were suspended with immediate effects following the suspicious death of a jail inmate lodged in Meerut District Jail, said a police statement on Sunday.

According to the police statement, a convicted prisoner identified as Rohit (29), a resident of Gangol village under the Partapur police station of the district, died under suspicious circumstances inside the jail hospital on Saturday.

As per sources, it is being speculated that the inmate died of strangulation.

Following the incident, four of the jail officials identified as Head Jail Warder Harishankar Tripathi, Ravindra Singh, Jail Warder Sanjay Singh and Jail Sanoj have been suspended with immediate effect.

Later, SP City Meerut also visited the site where the inmate died. Director General Jail, Lucknow instructed that the case would be investigated by Deputy Inspector General, Jail, Meerut Zone, Subhash Chandra Shakya, added the police statement.

A correspondence has also been made from the prison level for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

The FIR has also been lodged in the incident and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

