Dehradun, April 14: Four people, including two brothers, were killed when their car fell into a river in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district in the early hours of Sunday. The accident occurred on the Rima-Gharamghar motor road, near Chidag, at around 4 am, Bageshwar Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Kailash Negi said. The car fell about 250 metres down the road into the river, he said. Uttarakhand Road Accident: Car Plunges Into River at Balighat Dharamghar Motor Road in Bageshwar, 4 Dead (See Pics)

All occupants of the car were seriously injured in the accident. Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, with the help of locals, pulled them out of the river and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead, the officer said. The victims were identified as Kamal Prasad, Niraj Kumar, Dipak Arya and Kailash Ram, who were aged between 25 and 30 years, Negi said. Uttarakhand Road Accident: Bus Rams Into Devotees in Thuligad Parking Area; Five Killed and Eight Injured

Niraj and Dipak were brothers, the SHO added. The families of the victims have been informed. The victims were residents of Vadyuda Rima and Junyal Dofad, the officer said.