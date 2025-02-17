Meerut (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Vikas Swami, a yoga practitioner from Meerut, has claimed that he lifted 125 kg of weight with his teeth to win the Guinness World Record competition held recently in Milan, Italy.

Swami was assisted by his two sons -- Anmol Swami, 16, and Aditya Swami, 10 -- in achieving the feat thus, earning a prestigious spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, claimed the Karanawal town resident.

Also Read | Ramzan 2025: Telangana Government To Allow Muslim Employees To Leave Offices Early During Holy Month From March 2 to 31.

"This is not just a personal accomplishment but a proud moment for our region and the entire country," Swami said.

The event, which took place on February 14 in Italy, saw Swami successfully hold 125 kg with his teeth for 35.57 seconds, setting a new world record. In 2023, Swami appeared on the reality show "India's Got Talent" where he lifted 80 kg of weight with his teeth.

Also Read | Sam Pitroda's Views on China Do Not Reflect Congress' Stance, Says Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Watch Video).

As the news of his achievement spread, his village erupted in celebration. However, upon returning home on Sunday, Swami expressed his disappointment over the lack of recognition from the government and elected representatives.

"The government has not given us any support so far. Athletes who win medals in other sports receive awards and even government jobs, but we have not received a single penny. Forget about ministers, even MPs and MLAs have not acknowledged our achievement. Only our village community has honoured us," he told PTI.

Talking about the competition, Swami said, "It was an extremely tough record to break. The time limit set for us was a huge challenge. In the first attempt, we could hold the weight for only 25 seconds. But in the second attempt, we managed to hold it for 35.57 seconds".

He said all three of them received certificates for the achievement.

He also noted that his younger son has lifted 61 kg with his teeth, while his elder son has lifted 105 kg.

When asked about the technique behind their extraordinary ability, Swami remained secretive.

"Yes, we do use something special, but I won't reveal it. So far, I haven't disclosed this on any platform or to the media... If a big brand signs me as their ambassador, only then will I share my secret," he said.

After persistent questioning, he said, "It's a special oil that I apply at night before sleeping. In the morning, I rinse my mouth."

He also emphasised that his practice is rooted in rigorous yoga training, adding, "I do not use any toothpaste or artificial products for my teeth. Yoga gives us the strength to overcome even the most severe illnesses."

Swami claimed that he and his sons have won a total of 29 awards, with 13 bagged by him and eight each by his two children.

Reflecting on his past, he recalled a serious accident in 2010 when he was working as a school bus driver.

"I met with an accident on Sardhana Road in Meerut and suffered significant memory loss. I had to undergo prolonged treatment at home and in the hospital," he said.

Determined not to give up, he embraced yoga as a way of life and resolved to make a name for himself.

His first recognition came in 2021 when he set an India Record.

Looking ahead, Swami expressed his aspirations for his sons, saying, "I want my children to progress and carve their own identities. Today, if we are recognised globally, it is because of yoga. We will continue to make India proud on the world stage."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)