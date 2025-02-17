Hyderabad, February 17: The Telangana government on Monday permitted Muslim employees to leave offices early during the fasting month of Ramzan. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari had issued an order allowing Muslim employees to leave offices an hour during the holy month, which is to begin on March 1 or March 2 depending on the sighting of the moon. "Government hereby permit all Muslim government employees/teachers/contract/out-sourcing/boards/corporations and public sector employees working in the state to leave their offices/schools at 4 p.m. during the holy month of "RAMZAN" i.e., from March 2 to 31 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period," said the Government Order.

Meanwhile, the Minorities Welfare Department is making elaborate arrangements at the historic Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid (Royal Mosque) for the holy month of Ramzan. Like in the past, all facilities are being provided for worshippers at the mosques. Ramadan 2025 Date in India: How Many Days Are Left for Ramzan? As Countdown Begins, Check Tentative Dates for 1st Day of Fasting.

Special arrangements are being made for Taraweeh, the special prayers held every night during the month. The department said that 2,250 kg of fine quality Khajoor (dates) will be provided to Makkah Masjid, Charminar, Royal Mosque, Nampally, and Secretariat Mosque as per the requirement given by the District Minority Welfare Officer, Hyderabad.

Special Secretary to Government, Minorities Welfare Department, Tafseer Iqubal, and Director, Minorities Welfare, Yasmeen Basha reviewed the arrangements. Permission has been granted by the Minorities Welfare Department for organising the Jalsa Youm-ul-Quran every Friday at Makkah Masjid. Ramadan 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Ramzan Starting in KSA? Check Tentative Dates.

In another development, the Telangana Waqf Board has issued funds to pay arrears of the monthly honorarium for imams and muezzins. It has released Rs 15.37 crore to pay arrears for two months to 10,700 imam and muezzins across the state.

The amount has been released keeping in view the holy month of Ramzan. Imams and muezzins get a Rs 5,000 honorarium every month. They had not received the honorarium for the last four months. Following demands from various quarters, the Telangana Waqf Board has finally released the funds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).