New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Thursday of the Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance-ruled states in New Delhi.

The meeting was held after the oath-taking ceremony of Rekha Gupta as chief minister of the national capital at Ramlila Maidan here. Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi.

Also Read | Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and His Brother Vijay Kokate Sent to 2 Years in Prison for Fraudulently Taking Flats Under CM Quota.

After the meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma told ANI, "When a BJP government is formed, it works as per a vision shown by PM Modi."

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari told ANI, "It is a matter of pride and happiness for every woman that a woman (Delhi CM Rekha Gupta) has got an opportunity."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Hires ‘Contract Killer’ to Kill Husband Over Property Dispute, 1 Arrested.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, "I congratulate Rekha Gupta ji. She is creating history here. It was a beautiful victory. It was a sweet success (BJP's victory in Delhi) for BJP and NDA. It was due to continuous hard work done by Modi ji, Amit ji and BJP cadre..."

He also reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" remark. "I feel it is not right to say that..."

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from other states were also present.

Speaking to the media, Rekha Gupta described her appointment as a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. She vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable and ensure transparency.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said.

On the advice of the Chief Minister, six other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also sworn in as ministers.

The six other BJP leaders who were sworn in as ministers are Parvesh Sahib Singh (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Expressing gratitude to the BJP leadership, Gupta promised to fulfil the party's commitments and work as a team with all 48 BJP MLAs.

"It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi," said the Delhi CM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)