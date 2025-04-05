Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 5 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday officially launched the Disaster and Relief Monitoring System (DRMS), a digital platform aimed at streamlining disaster reporting, relief processing, and fund disbursement in the state.

The launch event was held in the Cabinet Room, with the participation of senior government officials, deputy commissioners, and representatives from key departments.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for a fast, transparent, and accountable relief system for disaster-affected communities.

"In times of crisis, every moment matters. The DRMS will ensure that relief reaches affected communities without delays or bureaucratic hurdles. This initiative marks a major step towards a fully digital and paperless disaster response system for Meghalaya," said the Chief Minister.

The new system, developed by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department in collaboration with NIC Meghalaya, will serve as the mandatory platform for processing all relief-related applications under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The DRMS platform introduces a range of technological advancements to improve the disaster response mechanism in Meghalaya.

According to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Meghalaya, the government said that the DRMS enables instant logging of disaster incidents across all districts and blocks, improving response time.

"Automated Workflow: Facilitates seamless coordination between Block Development Officers (BDOs), District Administrations, and the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, ensuring quicker approvals," the release stated.

The release stated that the integrated with the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for direct and secure transfer of relief funds to beneficiaries.

"Comprehensive Monitoring & Data Analytics: Generates real-time reports and analytics for better disaster response planning and policy decisions," it stated.

With its official rollout on April 1, the Government of Meghalaya reaffirms its commitment to leveraging technology for faster, fairer, and more efficient disaster relief.

The DRMS will cover all types of natural disasters, including floods, landslides, cyclones, and earthquakes. To ensure smooth implementation, district administrations and all concerned departments will undergo training on using the system effectively. (ANI)

