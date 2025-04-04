Bengaluru, April 05: In a tragic accident, a 14-year-old girl from Deepanjali Nagar, Bengaluru, died after unknowingly consuming herbicide stored in a reused bottle. The incident occurred on March 14 at her home near Byatarayanapura, but despite medical efforts, she succumbed to the poisoning on April 1, reported Deccan Herald.

According to police, the teenager mistook the toxic liquid for aloe vera juice as it was stored in an old bottle previously used for the same. She consumed it without realizing the danger, leading to instant poisoning. She was rushed to the hospital, but her condition worsened, and she could not be saved.

Preliminary investigations revealed that her parents had unknowingly reused the empty aloe vera bottle to store the herbicide. At the time of the incident, her father was at work, and her mother was at home. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been filed, and authorities are continuing their probe.

Following the heartbreaking incident, senior officers have issued warnings to families about the dangers of improper storage of toxic substances. “Pesticides and herbicides should never be kept in food or beverage containers. Clear labeling and safe storage can prevent such tragedies,” an officer stated.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of handling hazardous substances responsibly. Authorities urge people to avoid reusing food containers for chemicals and to ensure proper storage to prevent such fatal accidents.

