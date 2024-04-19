Shillong, Apr 19 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the two Lok Sabha MPs of the state, who are also candidates, cast their votes early in the morning on Friday.

Sangma, also the NPP president, stood in a queue with others at Walbakgre polling station in Tura Lok Sabha constituency and exercised his franchise.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, NPP Leader Agatha Sangma Cast Vote at Walbakgre Polling Station in Tura, Appreciate Good Turnout in Morning (Watch Videos).

"I reached the booth at 6.30 hoping to vote first. But I was pleasantly surprised that there were many people before me. It is a healthy trend. Voting is a right of every citizen," said the chief minister who drove himself to reach the polling station.

He urged all to exercise their democratic right.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024: Voting for 39 Lok Sabha Seats Commences in Tamil Nadu.

The northeastern state has two Lok Sabha constituencies - Tura and Shillong.

NPP's Agatha K Sangma and state Congress president Vincent H Pala are seeking re-election from Tura and Shillong seats respectively.

Tura MP Agatha Sangma, NPP leader and sister of the chief minister, expressed happiness that a large number of people have come out to vote in the morning.

"People are generally more enthusiastic to vote in assembly elections compared to the Lok Sabha polls. So, it is a very positive sign, she said.

Agatha Sangma reached the polling booth at around 7.30 am and stood in a queue with other voters.

Pala, three-time MP from Shillong, also cast his vote in Lamyrsiang polling station in East Jaintia Hills district.

"Polls are being held in a free and fair manner," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) BDR Tiwari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)