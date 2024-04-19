Chennai, April 19: Polling for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu commenced on Friday morning.

Former Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, senior DMK leader T.R. Baalu, DMK leader and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's sister Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, state BJP president K. Annamalai are among the heavyweights whose fate will be decided by the voters today. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From BJP's K Annamalai in Coimbatore to DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Thoothukudi, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

There are 6.23 crore eligible voters in the state. Of which, 3.17 crore are women, 3.06 crore are men. Of the 950 candidates in the fray from the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies, 874 are men and 76 are women. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajinikanth and Dhanush Cast Their Votes in Chennai; See Pic and Video.

A total of 39 general observers, 20 police observers, 58 expenditure observers, and a special expenditure observer have been deployed in Tamil Nadu by the Election Commission of India.

