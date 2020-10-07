Shillong, Oct 7 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Wednesday said it will seek feedback from parents before taking a final decision on reopening of schools in the state.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the state government has decided that upper primary schools will be reopened for only doubts clearing of students of class 6, 7, and 8 as being done for the secondary and higher secondary school students from October 15.

"The education department has sent a letter to the director of school education asking him to take feedback from the parents and other stakeholders including managing committees and teachers whether schools can be reopened or not for resumption of normal classes," Rymbui told journalists here.

He said, "We have given the date to submit the feedback on October 13 and October 14 to the directorate. After that may be on October 15 or 16, we will finalise our decision on whether to resume the normal classroom teaching or not."

According to the Education minister, the state government has truncated the syllabus and have published the academic calendar so that the students will know what topic to study.

Schools in the state are closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

