Shillong, Jun 24 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 46,878 on Thursday as 420 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 807, a senior health official said.

As many as 298 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 41,647, Health Services Director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which Shillong is a part, registered the highest number of fresh cases at 126, followed by Ri-Bhoi (58) and West Jaintia Hills (54), he said.

Seven fresh fatalities were registered in East Khasi Hills district, two in West Jaintia Hills and one in East Garo Hills district.

The northeastern state now has 4,424 active cases.

Meghalaya has tested over 6.68 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he said.

A total of 6.29 lakh people have been inoculated to date, War added.

