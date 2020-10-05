Shillong, Oct 5 (PTI) At least 111 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, which pushed the tally to 6,820, while one more fatality raised the toll in the northeastern state to 59, a health department official said.

East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, continues to be the worst-affected district with 72 fresh cases, Health Services director Aman War said.

Ri Bhoi accounted for 19 new cases, followed by East Jaintia Hills at 10, East Garo Hills at six and West Garo Hills District at two. One each was recorded in South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi hills, War explained.

Altogether 98 patients have been cured of the disease on Monday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,491.

Meghalaya currently has 2,270 active cases.

As many as 1.6 lakh samples have been sent for COVID- 19 examination so far, War said.

