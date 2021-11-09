Shillong, Nov 8 (PTI) Meghalaya on Monday reported one more COVID-19 fatality, which took the toll to 1,459, a health department official said.

Twenty-three new COVID infections pushed the caseload to 83,886, Health Services director Dr Aman War said.

Of the fresh cases, 18 were detected in East Khasi Hills district, two in Ri Bhoi and one each in West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills, he said.

The northeastern state now has 349 active cases, War said.

Thirty-six patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,078.

The state has so far conducted over 11.61 lakh samples tests for COVID-19.

More than 17.92 lakh people have been inoculated in the state till Sunday with over 6.79 of them having received both doses of the vaccines, War said.

