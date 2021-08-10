Shillong, Aug 10 (PTI) Meghalaya on Tuesday reported 411 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 69,769, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 1,185 as 11 more people succumbed to the infection during the day, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Eight fresh fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills district, and one each from West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi.

Six of the 11 patients who died due to the infection during the day were not vaccinated, the official said.

Of the new cases, 216 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 66 from West Garo Hills and 38 from West Khasi Hills.

Meghalaya now has 4,427 active cases, and 64,157 people have recovered from the disease, War said.

The state has so far conducted over 8.88 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether, 11.70 lakh people were inoculated till Monday with 2,31,982 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, War added.

