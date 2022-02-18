Shillong, Feb 18 (PTI) Meghalaya on Friday recorded 55 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 93,228, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the contagion also mounted to 1,566 after one more patient succumbed to the virus, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The northeastern state now has 473 active cases, while 91,189 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Of the new cases, East Khasi Hills district reported (21) followed by West Garo Hills (12) and West Jaintia Hills (5).

Meghalaya has conducted over 13.53 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date.

A total of 23.32 lakh people have thus far been inoculated, War added.

