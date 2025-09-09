Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], September 9 (ANI): Member of the Meghalaya legislative assembly Timothy D. Shira resigned from the post of Deputy speaker, announced the state's legislative assembly secretariat on Monday.

According to the state secretariat, following Timothy Shira's resignation, all concerned authorities, including Members of the Assembly, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, Leader of Opposition, Chief Secretary, Governor's Office, Election Commission, and other departments of Meghalaya, were informed of this development.

Further, the speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A. Sangma, has accepted his resignation.

Moreover, the resignation of the state's deputy speaker was accepted on September 8 in the forenoon.

Timothy Dalbot Shira is a member of the National People's Party. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was elected from the North Garo Hills district's Resubelpara assembly constituency of the state. Later in March 2023, he was elected as the Protem Speaker of the assembly. (ANI)

