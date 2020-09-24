Shillong, Sep 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Meghalaya crossed the 5,000-mark on Thursday after 124 more people tested positive for the disease, a senior health department official said.

The state's coronavirus tally has now reached 5,078.

The death toll rose to 43 after a 74-year-old man from East Khasi Hills district succumbed to the infection, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Meghalaya also reported the highest single-day recovery as 199 patients were cured of the disease.

Of the fresh cases, 100 were reported from East Khasi, seven each from Ri-Bhoi and North Garo, five from West Garo, two from West Khasi and one each from South West Khasi, South West Garo and East Garo hills districts, he said.

The state now has 1,977 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,058 people have recovered from the disease.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, reported the maximum number of active cases at 1,395, including 142 security personnel, followed by East Jaintia Hills at 275 and Ri-Bhoi at 158.

A total of 1.38 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, he added.

